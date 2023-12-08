Russian school shooting lives 2 dead and five injured

Two children were killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Bryansk on Thursday, the Russian Investigative Committee reported Thursday.

According to preliminary information, two people have died and five have been injured after an eighth-grade school girl carried a pump-action shotgun and began shooting at her classmates.

The girl has reportedly killed herself, and the other five injured children have been taken to a medical facility, it said in a statement.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case in response to the shooting, and investigators are currently working at the scene to ascertain the motives and circumstances of the incident.