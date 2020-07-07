Ivan Safronov, an advisor to the director general of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, has been detained on suspicion of committing high treason, Roscosmos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Roscosmos has been assisting investigating authorities, it said, adding that the detention of Safronov was not related to his work at the corporation.

“Ivan Safronov was detained in Moscow while passing on state secrets related to military-technical cooperation, defense and security of Russia to one of NATO intelligence service,” the Russian Federal Security Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Safronov, formerly a reporter for dailies Kommersant and Vedomosti, where he covered news related to defense and space sectors, was appointed to his position in Roscosmos just two months ago. Enditem

