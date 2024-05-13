Russia’s Belgorod building collapse leave 18 injured

At least 18 people were injured after part of a 10-story residential building collapsed on Sunday in the city of Belgorod in western Russia, reported local media, citing an emergency official.

A search and rescue operation is underway, and people are being evacuated from the building. The emergency services warned that the casualties could rise as some people are still under the debris.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the air defense system had downed six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire rockets, and two Olkha rockets earlier in the day.

Fragments of a downed Tochka-U missile hit the residential building, according to the ministry.