Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters attacked by Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that it struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Friday.

“The Ukrainian defense forces launched a successful strike on the headquarters of the command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol,” the strategic communications directorate of the AFU said in a Telegram post.

The attack was carried out at around midday local time (GMT 0900), it said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a building of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city of Sevastopol was damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack.

“The enemy launched a missile strike on the fleet’s headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theatre,” local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a Telegram post.