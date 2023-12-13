Russia’s Fleet on the Pacific Increased by Two New Nuclear Submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday that two new nuclear submarines — Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk — will join the country’s Pacific Fleet soon.

“Very soon, the underwater missile carriers Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk will start their duty on the Pacific Fleet,” Putin said at the flag-raising ceremony for the two submarines.

The Krasnoyarsk is a multipurpose nuclear submarine that was launched on July 30, 2021. With improved radio-electronic weapons systems, equipment and materials, it belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered ships.

Emperor Alexander III is a nuclear-powered submarine of strategic purpose and the fourth submarine of the Borey-A project. Launched on Dec. 29, 2022, the nuclear-powered submarine is equipped with modern complexes of missile and torpedo weapons, navigation, radio-technical and hydroacoustic weapons.

Russia plans to build at least ten Borey-A submarines. As of December 2023, seven submarines have been delivered to fleets.