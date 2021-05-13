Russia’s Gamaleya research institute has received a sample of the Indian strain of the coronavirus and plans to test Sputnik V vaccine effectiveness against this variant of the virus, results are expected to be available by the end of the next week, institute director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia currently has no registered cases of the Indian strain.

“I was told this morning that the institute received a sample of the Indian strain of the coronavirus. Next week we will start testing [Sputnik V effectiveness against this strain] using serum of our vaccinated persons. We should provide a response by the end of the next week,” Gintsburg said.