Russia’s GDP likely to grow 3 percent in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) could grow 3 percent in 2023.

“This year our GDP growth will be 2.8 to 2.9 percent, or even 3 percent,” he said when meeting with members of the eighth Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation and heads of regional civic chambers, according to the Kremlin.

Putin also noted that leading economies in Europe will witness a decline, adding that these economies were currently suffering and facing challenges.

Putin said that as Russia becomes “economically, militarily, internally, and politically” stronger, the country is less likely to be excluded from organizations.