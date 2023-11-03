Russia’s Minister says it will lift gas generators in power outputs

The share of power generated from natural gas in Russia is expected to increase to over 40 percent by 2050, TASS news agency reported Thursday, citing Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

“The share of gas in power generation will rise, this will depend on consumption. Today it is already high,” Shulginov was quoted as saying.

“Coal power will gradually be phased out … so the share of gas will increase to more than 40 percent by 2050,” he said.

According to Shulginov, the current share of electricity generation from coal in Russia was at about 14 percent, and this figure is expected to decrease to around 8 percent by 2050.

The share of renewable energy sources would also increase, but the integration of renewable energy would still be limited due to its unstable operation, he added.