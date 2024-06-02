Russia’s Progress MS-27 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks at ISS – Roscosmos

Russia’s Progress MS-27 cargo spacecraft has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) after a two-day flight, said the country’s state space corporation Roscosmos on Saturday.

The spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a spaceport operated by Russia within Kazakhstan, on Thursday, has docked with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the ISS, said Roscosmos.

According to the corporation, the spacecraft delivered more than 2,504 kg of cargo to the station.

Previously, the Progress MS-25, part of the station since Dec. 3, 2023, was sunk in a non-waterway area of the Pacific Ocean on May 28, making room for the new cargo spacecraft.