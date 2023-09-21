Russia’s Su-34 jet crashes in Voronezh

A Russian Su-34 jet crashed in the country’s Voronezh region Wednesday during a scheduled training flight, Russia’s Tass news agency reported, citing the defense ministry.

The aircraft crashed at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). The two crew members onboard were ejected safely, the report said.

The jet fell far from any populated areas, and there was no destruction on the ground. The aircraft was not carrying ammunition. The report said the preliminary cause of the crash could be a technical failure.