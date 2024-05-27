Ruth Abanga Awarded Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

Ms Ruth Abanga, the Chief Executive Officer of RUDAMBEK Group has been adjudged the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2024.

The event, which took place at the National Theatre, was aimed at honouring exceptional Ghanaian youth and impacting society positively.

Ms Abanga is a dealer in hair extensions, beauty product exportation and importation, a consultant for procurement, and runs a beauty academy that has trained numerous youth who are impacting their communities with their knowledge and skills acquired.

Before being named the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, she had won the Leadership in Entrepreneurship award presented by the Ladies in Leadership Awards programme in collaboration with the Accra Business School.

She said it took hard work and commitment to stand out as a beacon of resilience, saying that transitioning into the realms of procurement, importation, and exportation required more versatility and business acumen.

She mentioned that beyond her professional achievements, she was deeply passionate about mentoring the youth, adding that guiding young individuals towards entrepreneurship was key to bridging the unemployment gap in the country and equipping them for future responsibilities.

Ms Abanga stated that her dedication to this cause was evident in her active involvement in various mentorship programmes, where she inspired and empowered the next generation of entrepreneurs.

She said balancing multiple ventures while maintaining her commitment to mentoring young entrepreneurs was not a small feat; however, determination, the ability to master multitasking, and aiming to be extraordinary led her to success all the time.

She said she would continue to break new ground and inspire others, as her journey served as a powerful example of what could be achieved with hard work and perseverance.