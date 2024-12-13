Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Unrealistic Expectations on Nollywood Actors’ YouTube Views

Ruth Kadiri, the acclaimed Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has spoken out against the growing pressure placed on actors to secure one million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of a film’s release.

Known as the ‘Queen of YouTube Nollywood,’ Kadiri used her platform to urge fellow actors to reject such demands, arguing that these unrealistic expectations are detrimental to their well-being.

In a post shared with her followers on Instagram, Kadiri addressed the issue head-on, asserting that the success of a movie cannot be solely determined by the number of views it accumulates. “A good production requires more than your face,” she said, encouraging her peers not to internalize the notion that one million views is the benchmark for success.

Kadiri highlighted the gap in understanding about YouTube’s algorithms and the complexities of digital content, advising actors not to let the ignorance of producers rob them of their joy and confidence in their craft. Her message serves as a powerful reminder that the true value of a film lies in its quality and impact, rather than in the pressure to meet arbitrary digital metrics.