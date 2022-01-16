Ruthless Hearts put Eleven Wonders to the sword

Accra Hearts of Oak were too strong for their Eleven Wonders counterparts as they thumped them 4-1 in a match-week 13 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kofi Kordzi scored a brace while Salim Adams and Afriyie Barnieh scored a goal each as the Phobians secured all three points.

Eleven Wonders Captain Mohammed Tetteh Nortey scored the consolation goal for the away side

The win ensured Hearts moved further up the table into sixth position on the league table with 20 points.

Hearts started the game on the front foot and Salifu Ibrahim could have put the home side ahead with his free-kick from 20 yards which narrowly missed the goal post by inches.

It was a fascinating start to the game with Hearts largely on the front foot and deservedly scored the opener through Salim Adams who delivered a thunderous strike from 25 yards in the 20th minute.

The game was very open with both sides exhibiting some attacking display.

Eleven Wonders striker Ibrahim Laar had a glorious opportunity to pull parity for the visitors from five yards but shockingly couldn’t convert to the relief of the Hearts defence.

The away side were eager to level the scores and defender Isaac Kwain certainly came close with a ferocious strike from 30 yards but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi was equal to the task having delivered a good save.

Hearts held onto their solitary lead as the game went into recess.

Hearts of Oak just after two minutes of play scored the second deservedly got the much needed cushion goal as Kofi Kordzi headed in from close range after a sweet cross from Salifu Ibrahim.

The opening minutes of the second half was as fascinating as the first and the visitors nearly pulled a goal back but goalkeeper Richmond Ayi denied Ibrahim Laar from close range.

Hearts were awarded a penalty by Referee Joseph Kwofie in the 54th after Afriyie Barnieh was brought down in the penalty box and Kofi Kordzi made no mistake from 12 yards as he scored his second of the day.

Hearts goalkeeper Ayi was had a fantastic outing in post for the Phobians having delivered another stunning save to deny Eleven Wonders attacker Abass Ganiu.

Hearts were on the ascendancy and grabbed their fourth goal through Afriyie Barnieh in the 63rd minute after a beautifully chipped pass from Ibrahim Salifu found the striker who couldn’t miss from close range.

Goalkeeper Ayi continued his splendid outing for the Phobians as he again denied striker Abass Ganiu from close range.

Mohammed Tetteh pulled a goal back for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Referee Joseph Kwofie adjudged a foul incident against substitute Caleb Amankweah who brought down Eleven Wonders striker Laar.

The Phobians did hold onto their three goal cushion as they recorded an emphatic victory at the end of 90 minutes.