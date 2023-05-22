Ruthless Medeama hit Hearts for five to go top of the league

Medeama SC delivered an impressive away performance as they thumped Hearts of Oak 5-1 in a matchday 31 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Jonathan Sowah and a goal each from Derrick Fordjour, Akwasi Donsu, and Vincent Atinga ensured maximum points for Medeama, who leapfrogged Aduana Stars into first position on the league log with 53 points.

Salifu Ibrahim’s goal from the penalty spot could only serve as a consolation.

It was the first home defeat suffered by David Ocloo since he was appointed interim Hearts coach, as the Phobians stayed fifth on the league table with 45 points.

Hearts were very lacklustre at the start of the game, unable to string passes together with Medeama controlling affairs.

Medeama were absolutely brilliant on the ball, playing some expansive football from defence to midfield into attack.

The “Mauve and Yellow” deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute after Derrick Fordjour struck from outside the penalty box with some shocking goalkeeping from Richmond Ayi as the ball mysteriously went past him into the next.

The Hearts of Oak players were awakened by Medeama’s goal as they began to slowly get back in the game.

Referee Yao Bless awarded Hearts a penalty with half an hour gone after Caleb Amankwah was brought down in the penalty box.

Ibrahim stepped up from 12 yards and restored parity for the Phobians in the 32nd minute to cap off an exciting game.

Hearts, however, relinquished their lead two minutes later after Amankwah brought down Fordjour in the penalty box and Yao Bless whistled for a penalty.

Atinga made no mistake from 12 yards as he put Medeama back in the lead with a cool finish.

Matters got worse for the Phobians on the brink of halftime as Jonathan Sowah scored the third goal for Medeama SC.

The second half got much more intense, with Hearts on the front foot as they looked to get back in the game.

The three second-half substitutions made by Hearts coach David Ocloo made an impact on the game, as Hearts dominated affairs but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

Caleb Amankwah did put the ball in the back of the net for Hearts, but the goal was disallowed for offside with an hour played.

Hearts were creating all the chances in the second half and could have pulled one goal back through Albert Diedonne, but Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei was excellent in the post.

Medeama were brilliant in defence, with former Hearts player Vicent Atinga making some crucial blocks.

Two late goals from Sowah and Donsu capped off an emphatic win for Medeama, who are now in pole position to win the league.