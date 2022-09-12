Ruthy Nutifafa smiles with Teshie Children’s Home

Ghanaian actress, model and pharmacist, Ruth Nutifafa Bosomprah, popularly known as Ruthy Nutifafa, over the weekend, donated assorted items worth GH₵50,000.00 including food to Teshie Children’s Home in Accra.

The items include bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, flour, noodles, soap, tissue, bottle water, beverages, toiletries and other confectionaries to support the children at the orphanages “to give them a feel of her birthday”.

Ruthy Nutifafa said the gesture was a token of her own effort to improve the conditions of those in need, adding that “the children are special who deserve every support, and so if God blesses you, you help the less privileged”.

She further observed that she decided to celebrate her birthday with less privileged children in the home in order to put smiles on their faces

“This year, I wanted to celebrate my birthday with the disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the society, giving them hope in the face of hopelessness. I am here to help not only orphanages but groups and individuals who are in need,” she added.

Ruthy Nutifafa further expressed optimism that the relationship that has been established will not be a one-off engagement.

Responding, the Administrator for the Teshie Children’s Home, Moses Lamptey, expressed appreciation to the actress for the kind gesture, saying the items would impact the lives of the children in the home.

“Together with the children and caretakers of this orphanage, we say a very big thank you and may God bless you in more ways than one,” he added.

Mr Lamptey also called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other philanthropists to support the Orphanage financially to make life more dignifying and comfortable for the children.

Profile

Ruthy is the ultimate Queen Rabbystarlet Season 2, a reality show put together by renowned actress Rabby Bray held in 2022. Rabbystarlet is the first ever reality show for actresses in Ghana and beyond as the ultimate all female bootcamp for rising stars.

It aims at building tenacity to survive the Ghanaian movie industry as well as churning out actresses with impeccable discipline and character. Ruthy has a great potential for success and is putting in work to be a good role model for future stars in the movie industry.

She is currently brand ambassador for Itoya Japanse restaurant (Ghana), ShaQ Express courier services (Ghana) and Elegance beauty makeup (Nigeria). Ruthy is a product of Anum Presby Senior High School and has also obtained a Certificate in Dispensary from Sense Medical School and is currently studying Business Administration at the Central University.

Aside from winning Rabbystarlet, she won the 2021 Video vixen of the year in the Ghana Models Awards, as well as winning the Stamp your feet charity event in 2020.