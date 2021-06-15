Working with the United States on international affairs is “more natural again” under President Joe Biden compared to the administration of Donald Trump, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.

“I also was able to work with Trump. Of course, it was a bit more awkward sometimes, but in the end he was still able to come to … agreements,” he told journalists on his way into the NATO summit in Brussels.

“There is a clear understanding of the necessity of NATO and I think you will today see that that has reconfirmed our collective commitment,” Rutte said.