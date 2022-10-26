Rwanda accuses DRC military of using heavy weaponry targeting its border zone

The Rwandan government on Monday accused the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) of using heavy weaponry, targeting Rwanda’s border zone in renewed fighting in eastern Congo’s North Kivu Province.

In a statement issued by the office of the government spokesperson, Rwanda accused the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) authorities and the military of provocations.

“Continued public incitement on the basis of ethnicity, use of heavy weaponry, targeting of Rwanda’s border zone, and baseless accusations against Rwanda are unacceptable,” the statement said.

“Despite continued provocations by DRC authorities and armed forces, Rwanda reiterates its firm commitment to contributing to a sustainable, peaceful regional security solution within the agreed regional frameworks. However, the continual unjustified attempts to make Rwanda a scapegoat for the internal political problems of DRC will continue to be categorically rejected.”

Last May, tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated after the DRC accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, a charge Rwanda denies.

Rwanda on the other hand accused the Congolese army of allying with Rwandan rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), whose members are blamed for the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.

Last week, fighting resumed between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu province, sending thousands of refugees to neighboring Uganda.

Rwanda on Monday also accused the Congolese military of continuing to ally with the FDLR.

Earlier this year there were counter-accusations of rocket attacks on the shared border amid tensions.

On Sunday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about the well-being of thousands of civilians who have been affected by the latest clashes in eastern DRC’s North Kivu Province. Enditem