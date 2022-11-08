Rwanda accuses DRC of violating its airspace

Rwanda Monday accused the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of violating its airspace.

A statement issued by the office of the government spokesperson said a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet from the DRC violated Rwandan airspace at 11:20 am local time and briefly touched down at Rubavu Airport in Western Province.

“No military action was taken by Rwanda in response, and the jet returned to DRC. Rwandan authorities have protested this provocation to the DRC government, who acknowledged the incident,” the statement said.

The DRC is yet to respond to the Rwanda’s statement.

Relations between the two neighboring countries soured since fighting resumed between Congolese M23 rebels and government troops in eastern DRC’s North Kivu Province.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, but Rwanda denies the charge.

Last month, Rwanda accused Congolese army (FARDC) of using heavy weaponry, targeting Rwanda’s border zone in renewed fighting in eastern DRC.

On Oct. 29, the tensions between the two countries further deteriorated after Kinshasa expelled Rwandan ambassador to the country as fighting escalated between the M23 rebels and government troops. Enditem