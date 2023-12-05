Rwanda advocates increased support for persons with disabilities

Rwanda celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by emphasizing the need for an inclusive society.

The event, held in Ngoma district in Eastern province on Sunday, featured Paralympic games and the donation of aids to support individuals with disabilities.

Rwanda’s Minister of Local Government Jean Claude Musabyimana highlighted the country’s efforts in valuing and supporting individuals with disabilities, ensuring their rights, and fostering their social integration for active participation in the country’s development.

The 2022 Rwanda Population and Housing Census recorded 391,775 people living with disabilities in the country.