Rwanda and Angola sign nine cooperation agreements

Rwanda and Angola on Friday signed nine cooperation agreements in various sectors of mutual interest, Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry and International Cooperation announced.

The agreements were signed by Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta, his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio and other senior government officials on both sides during the first meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between Rwanda and Angola that took place in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, in the day.

The agreements involved double taxation avoidance, extradition, legal assistance; transfer of convicted persons; agriculture and livestock development, local administration; and cooperation in the field of health, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Angola’s National School of Administration and Public Policies (ENAPP) and Rwanda Management Institute (RMI), according to the ministry.

“Rwanda is ready to work with Angola, sharing experiences to ensure that this cooperation benefits our people,” said Biruta, speaking at the signing event. He noted that Rwanda appreciates the cooperation between the two countries where they have mutual interests such as in addressing regional, continental and global challenges.

Meanwhile, the two countries agreed to waive visas for diplomatic service passports as well as the ordinary passports for Rwandans visiting Angola, according to Biruta.

“There are many ways that Rwandans and Angolans can benefit from the just signed agreements. Rwandans can do business in Angola and benefit from the double taxation avoidance agreement we have signed,” he said.

Angola’s Minister of External Affairs Tete Antonio said the outbreak of the COVID pandemic showed the need for African countries to strengthen their cooperation. And the signed agreements will lead to development in the two countries. Enditem