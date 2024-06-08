Rwanda: Antika Company Adjudged Crowned Best Hub-Agro Dealer In Africa

Ghana’s leading agribusiness giant, Antika Company Limited has been adjudged the Overall Best Hub-Agro Dealer in Africa at the second edition of Hub Agro-dealer of the Year Award (HAYA) 2024.

The Company also beat off stiff competition to win the Best Hub-Agro Dealer West Africa Category at the 2024 HAYA.

After winning the West Africa category, Antika Company then proceeded to compete with the two other regional winners namely, East Africa, and Southern Africa.

A senior executive of Antika Company, Seidu Mubarak Abdulai who participated in the event held in Kigali, Rwanda explained: “We then proceeded to compete with the two regional winners with a two-minute-pitch to a panel of five judges in the full glare of the over 150 participants.

At the end of the pitch competition, Antika Company Limited from Ghana, West Africa was adjudged the Overall Best Hub-Agro dealer of the year 2024 in Africa.

Similarly, at the inaugural HAYA in 2023, the Company’s Managing Director (MD), Alhaji Abdulai Antiku Seidu was adjudged the First Runner-up West Africa Region.

Over 100 entries were submitted to the HAYA 2024. These were categorised into regional awards for West Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa, having three winners in each region.

Commenting on the prestigious two awards, Mr Seidu said: “It is an exciting and great achievement for my company, and we look forward to many more opportunities to offer our services to mother Africa”.

He added that the awards and recognitions by AFAP would further inspire him and his company to achieve greater heights in the African agriculture and agribusiness sector.

This Mr Seidu believes would urge the Company and the other award recipients to invest more in the agriculture and agribusiness sector to enable them to feed the millions of people in Africa.

He concluded: “This is a big win for team Antika, Upper West, Ghana, and West Africa. We are extremely grateful to all our partners particularly AFAP for this recognition on the international stage”.

The Agro-dealer of the Year Award (HAYA) was created in 2023 by Africa Fertiliser and Agri-business Partnership (AFAP) to award outstanding agro-dealers across the continent of Africa.

Instructively, Antika Company Limited was established over two decades ago to provide high-quality seeds, distribute, and sell agro-inputs such as fertilizer, agrochemicals, and simple and affordable farm tools to farmers in the Upper West Region and across the Northern part of Ghana.

The Company, which is based in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, has several large farms across the region some of which are located at Piisi near Wa; and Tabiasi in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District of the Upper West Region

African Eye Report