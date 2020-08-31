The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said it has arrested Paul Rusesabagina for being suspected of founding and sponsoring “terror outfits.. operating out of various places in the region and abroad,” local media reported Monday.

Rusesabagina was arrested through “international cooperation” and is being held in police custody while his case is being processed in accordance with Rwandan criminal procedure, The New Times quoted the RIB as saying.

Rusesabagina was depicted as a humanitarian saving hundreds ethnic Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in the film Hotel Rwanda, but some survivors disputed the story.

Through its Twitter handle, RIB said that until his arrest, Rusesabagina was the subject of an international arrest warrant, wanted for alleged terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder, perpetrated against civilians on Rwandan territory.

The 66-year-old is accused of being behind several attacks, including one in Nyabimata-Nyaruguru District in June 2018 and in Nyungwe-Nyamagabe District in December 2018, The New Times said.