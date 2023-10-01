Rwanda: At least 20 people killed and some 58 injured by heavy rains

At least 20 people have so far been killed and 58 others injured by disasters triggered by heavy rains in Rwanda since the beginning of September, according to data released by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management on Thursday

.Almost half of the victims of disasters registered from Sept. 1 to 28 were killed by lightning, which also injured 43 people, while others died due to landslides, the data showed. In one of the most recent incidents, a mother and her two children were killed after their residential house collapsed on them following heavy rains in the Gasabo District of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. The disasters also destroyed nearly 500 houses and 58 hectares of crops, while more than 120 livestock were killed. Also destroyed were 37 classroom blocks.

The data were released days after the Rwanda Meteorology Agency said above-average rainfall of between 20 mm and 120 mm was expected in different parts of the country through Sept. 30. The weather agency asked residents to take preventive measures after warning that the rains would lead to flooding, rainstorms, soil erosion and landslides. Philippe Habinshuti, the permanent secretary in the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management, called on Rwandans living in high-risk zones to relocate to safe areas