Rwanda, Barbados sign air service agreement

Rwanda and Barbados on Wednesday signed an air service agreement granting both countries’ commercial airlines rights to fly in either territory without restriction.

The agreement that was signed in Rwanda’s capital Kigali seeks to promote bilateral trade and hospitality between the two countries.

“The agreement will open the skies between the two countries to ease the movement of people and services, and this will increase competitiveness and create more jobs for our communities,” Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure Ernest Nsabimana told reporters shortly after signing the agreement.

He added that the agreement is of great importance as the Rwandan government targets to become an aviation hub on the continent. Enditem