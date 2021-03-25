Rwanda beat Mozambique 1-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F qualifiers on Wednesday afternoon in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

A second-half goal by Lague Byiringiro was enough to get the Amavubi their first win of the qualifiers and keep their chances of qualifying for the AFCON 2021 alive after a difficult start of two draws and two losses in the previous four matches.

“I am happy by the display of my players today. We now have to focus on our upcoming match with Cameroon,” Rwanda’s Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami told reporters shortly after the match.

Wednesday’s win has motivated the team to win the away game against Cameroon on March 30, he said.

Rwanda currently sits second in Group F with five points from five matches. Cameroon leads the way with ten points, while Mozambique is in third on four points, ahead of Cape Verde on goal difference.

Only the top two teams from each of the 12 qualifying groups will make the AFCON finals in Cameroon. Enditem