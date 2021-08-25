Rwanda beats DR Congo as Afrobasket Championship finals open

Rwanda beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-68 on Tuesday as the 2021 FIBA African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) finals kicked off at Kigali Arena in the Rwandan capital city.

Rwanda’s top performer William Robeyns contributed 23 points, two assists, four steals and three rebounds to inspire his side to a deserved win against the DRC.

With the victory, Rwanda tops group A ahead of facing Angola on Thursday and Cape Verde on Saturday.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame watched his home team’s game against the DRC along with Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa and several government officials.

Spectators were allowed into the Kigali Arena to watch games on the condition that they presented proof of vaccination (at least one dose) and a negative COVID-19 test before accessing the venue.

Earlier in the day, defending champion Tunisia played its first game of the tournament in Group B, beating Guinea 82-46, while Egypt beat the Central African Republic 72-56.

The 30th edition of the FIBA Afrobasket tournament, running from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali, has attracted 16 national teams of Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Mali, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, South Sudan, Egypt, Central African Republic and Guinea. Enditem