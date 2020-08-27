Military intelligence chiefs from Rwanda and Burundi met on Wednesday at Nemba One Stop Border Post to warm relations, which have been on a downswing since 2015.

The meeting was a good start towards the normalization of relations between the two countries, Vincent Nyakarundi, the head of Defense Intelligence at the Rwanda Defense Force and Rwandan delegation said in his opening remarks.

He stressed the importance of sharing intelligence information in addressing cross-border security issues.

His counterpart Everest Musaba called for frank discussions on the causes of the tensions in order to find solutions.

The relations between Burundi and Rwanda deteriorated after Burundi accused Rwanda of hosting and supporting perpetrators of the 2015 coup plot against late Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza.