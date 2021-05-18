Hypertension

Rwanda on Monday appeals for greater attention to hypertension in the country as it marks the World Hypertension Day.

“The prevalence of hypertension in people between 15 and 64 years old was estimated at 15 percent, meaning that we should be having around 1 million people with hypertension in our non-communicable diseases clinics nationwide, according to the last survey,” the Rwanda Biomedical Center said in a statement to mark the day.

Currently, there are only around 80,000 people or 10 percent of the population enrolled in clinics nationwide, meaning that more than 90 percent of hypertension patients in Rwanda are undiagnosed or not under treatment, the center added. About 500 individuals in Rwanda were screened for hypertension, diabetes, blood pressure, blood sugar as part of activities organized to mark the day.

The World Hypertension Day, which falls on May 17, is marked annually to raise awareness about the disease in different communities.

Most people with hypertension, known as a “silent killer,” are unaware of the problem because it may have no warning signs or symptoms.

The prevalence of hypertension varies across regions and country income groups, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO African Region has the highest prevalence of hypertension that stands at 27 percent.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEl-Chris the Truth Academy faces eviction
Next articleQueenmother partners Gold Fields to train women
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here