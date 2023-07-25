Rwanda calls for joint efforts to safeguard planet’s natural heritage

There is a need for collective efforts to safeguard the planet’s natural heritage, a senior Rwandan official has said.

“Biodiversity is not a luxury. It is the essence of life itself. It is about time that we humans connect nature and climate together,” Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya told delegates at an international conference on Sunday in Kigali, the Rwandan capital.

The July 23-27 International Congress for Conservation Biology is being held under the theme “Future is Now: Sustaining Biodiversity for Today and Tomorrow.”

“Let us join hands to safeguard our planet’s natural heritage and forge a sustainable and resilient future where harmony with nature prevails. Together, we can make a lasting difference,” the minister told the gathering, which drew more than 1,000 people from 93 countries.

Participants, including conservation professionals, researchers, policymakers, and students from around the world, convened to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices in conservation biology, according to the Rwandan Ministry of Environment.

Mwezi Badru Mugerwa, the chair of this year’s conference and president of the Society for Conservation Biology, Africa Region, said the forum offered a unique opportunity to host leading conservation scientists and practitioners. Enditem