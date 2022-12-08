Rwanda calls for prioritizing nature ahead of global biodiversity forum

Rwanda has called on global nations to join hands and put nature first ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect and restore biodiversity and reset our relationship with nature,” Rwandan Minister of Environment, Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya said Wednesday in a statement.

“Nations of the world must put nature first and agree on a new global framework that protects all life on earth,” she said.

The Ministry of Environment underlined the need for a strong and ambitious global biodiversity framework, which outlines specific targets that can be implemented with commensurate financing, technical support, and technology transfer.

Rwanda remains committed to promoting biodiversity conservation through the revitalization and expansion of national parks, according to the ministry.

The government has also resolved to maintain at least 30 percent of the country’s forest cover, increase carbon stocks, and contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity is scheduled for Dec. 7-19 in Montreal, Canada. The first phase of COP15 was held last year in the Chinese city of Kunming. Enditem