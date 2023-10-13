Rwanda commits to standardization to accelerate domestic products competitiveness

Rwanda is strengthening efforts to improve the quality and competitiveness of its products on the global market, which can contribute to economic growth and development in the country.

Emmanuel Gatera, the national standards division manager at the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), told Xinhua in an interview Monday that since Rwanda became a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2003, the country has significantly increased its active involvement in various standardization activities across different ISO technical committees. Rwanda is represented by the RSB as a member body within ISO.

“Standardization is a journey; it has been a very long one, and we are still working on standardization and its crucial role in promoting trade. Rwanda has embraced the move towards adopting standardization and conformity assessment services to ensure that the private sector is positioned effectively,” Mugabe said.

Mugabe said that Rwanda’s catalog of standards comprises around 4,000 standards, including internationally adopted ones, to ensure that they can promote trade and enable businesspeople to participate in international trade successfully. “We are committed to working collaboratively with our stakeholders to ensure that all sectors are covered, and their businesses are in alignment with the international trade agenda,” he emphasized.

Jean Jacques Ndayisenga, managing director of UFACO Garments Ltd, a local garment company, told Xinhua in an interview that ISO standards have boosted the sales of their products. “The fact that we have an ISO certification has led to an enhanced reputation, making clients trust us and believe in the reliability and quality of what we do. We have seen a significant boost in our sales on a daily basis, and it has expanded our market opportunities both locally and globally.”

Ndayisenga said that product certification has elevated his company’s brand name, leading to increased sales.

Currently, Rwanda is hosting the 40th meeting of the ISO/TC 176 quality management systems and quality assurance from Oct. 9-13, which discusses trends and challenges related to quality management and quality assurance standards and their role in achieving the global sustainable development agenda.

Speaking at the meeting, Raymond Murenzi, director general of RSB, said that Rwanda’s increase in participating in international standardization was triggered by the willingness and support of the government of Rwanda, as well as the full engagement and involvement of industry coupled with a good understanding of the importance of standards in their businesses. It was also adopted as an effective platform to promote awareness and raise the uptake of the use of international standards and their role in international trade, he said.

“As RSB, we remain committed to continuing to increase our participation in international standardization activities coordinated at the ISO level to achieve our shared wish of raising awareness of the use of international standards to sustain their role in sustainable development and the promotion of international trade,” Murenzi said.

Jose Alcorta, head of standards development at ISO, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the 40th meeting of the ISO/TC 176 that Rwanda is playing an active role in adhering to ISO standards through standardization and other related programs.