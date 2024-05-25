Rwanda convenes symposium to tackle Africa’s security challenge

Rwanda inaugurated the 11th National Security Symposium in the capital of Kigali on Wednesday, focusing on the persistent and evolving security challenges impacting Africa.

The three-day event, a collaborative effort between the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) and the University of Rwanda, has attracted a diverse group of experts to address these pressing issues. Attendees include academics, government officials, military personnel and security specialists from over 52 countries.

In his opening remarks, Rwandan Minister of Defense Juvenal Marizamunda underscored the urgency of addressing security threats. He highlighted a spectrum of issues, from terrorism and extremism to cyber threats and the destabilizing impacts of climate change, food insecurity, and unfair trade practices.

The symposium, themed “Contemporary Security Challenges: The African Perspective,” aims to develop solutions tailored to the continent’s unique needs.

Key topics under discussion include youth radicalization, international violent extremism, climate change in Africa, the global energy crisis and transitions, food security, the impact of global shocks on trade and supply chains, debt traps, and general insecurity in Africa.