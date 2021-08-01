Rwanda denies spying allegations

Rwanda on Thursday denied spying accusations made by recent media reports.

Media reports alleged that more than 3,500 phone numbers of activists, journalists, exiles, foreign politicians and diplomats identified as having been targeted from Rwanda with a foreign spyware since 2016.

“I would like to reiterate that Rwanda does not use this software system, as previously stated in 2019,” Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta told a press conference in the capital city Kigali.

Rwanda does not possess that technical capability in any form, said Biruta.

“No one knows where the list comes from or what being on the list even means. These false accusations are part of an ongoing campaign to cause tensions between Rwanda and other countries, and to sow disinformation about Rwanda domestically and internationally,” he said.

Biruta also condemned meddling in Rwanda’s court proceedings by various anti-Rwanda foreign elements, saying that it is “simply racism.”

“Those who accuse you of not respecting the right to a fair trial, being authoritarian, are the ones in teaching you how the court should conduct its business and as well giving you ultimatums of what needs to be done immediately,” he said, referring to the ongoing trial involving Rwandan dissident Paul Rusesabagina.

The government of Rwanda will not yield to foreign pressure, he said. Enditem