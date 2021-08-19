Rwanda Development Board says renewed partnership with Arsenal to build on gains over last 3 years

The renewed partnership between Rwanda and English soccer club Arsenal will build on the gains made over the last 3 years, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said in a statement on Thursday.

After a successful start to the 3-year partnership with Arsenal Football Club, the Rwanda Development Board decided in 2019 to renew the partnership, which was then announced on May 14, 2021, during the launch of the club’s 2021/22 away kit, it said.

The partnership will contribute towards Rwanda’s economic recovery strategy following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the tourism sector, said the statement.

It will also continue to leverage Arsenal’s expertise to develop football locally in Rwanda, with a focus on improving the quality of coaching at the grassroots level for girls and boys.

In 2018, Rwanda announced the three-year partnership with Arsenal of being the latter’s official tourism partner.

The partnership saw the “Visit Rwanda” logo featured on the left sleeve of all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women’s team.

The deal among others highlighted Rwanda’s tourism offerings such as the national parks as well as the investment opportunities in the country.

By the end of the first year of the partnership, Rwanda’s tourism revenue increased by 17 percent to 498 million U.S. dollars in 2019 from 425 million U.S. dollars in 2018, according to RDB.

Leisure tourists from Europe increased by 22 percent and by 17 percent from Britain, added RDB. Enditem