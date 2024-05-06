Rwanda, development partners discuss ways to accelerate achievement of country’s goals

Rwandan Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana called on the country’s development partners to join forces in crafting innovative strategies, to accelerate Rwanda’s socio-economic transformation.

He spoke at a two-day gathering, the 20th Rwanda Development Partners Retreat, which concluded Friday in Rubavu district, western Rwanda.

Ndagijimana said the retreat offered a good platform to generate new ideas to accelerate Rwanda’s social-economic transformation over the next five years.

He called for more partnership, innovation and utilization of both domestic and external resources to achieve Rwanda’s goals.

Aissa Toure Sarr, country manager of the African Development Bank in Rwanda, noted the importance to seek solutions for a greener, inclusive, equitable, and resilient economy through transformative approaches.

The annual gathering of senior Rwanda government officials and development partners was convened to assess the achievements of Rwanda’s 2017-2024 National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), a seven-year program seeking to accelerate the transformation and economic growth of the country.

Discussions at the retreat also centered on identifying strategies for poverty alleviation and resilience, job creation and youth employment, as well as human capital development goals in a way to align them with development partners’ technical and financial contributions to the priorities of the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN resident coordinator in Rwanda, urged development partners to approach the NST2 with a fresh perspective and innovation strategies to make it truly transformative.

“Our level of ambition and out-of-the-box thinking has been truly inspiring. Let’s approach NST2 with fresh perspectives and innovative implementation strategies. It is time to think, frame and execute differently,” he said.

Development partners pledged their continuous support and partnership in line with Rwanda’s national development agenda.

The retreat was held under the theme: “Thinking and Working Together towards NST2.”

The annual event provides a framework for mutual accountability and candid discussion on development cooperation, with a view to enhancing its effectiveness and impact.