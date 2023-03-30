Rwanda financial sector remains stable amid post pandemic recovery

Rwanda’s financial sector has remained sound and stable amid the country’s post pandemic economic recovery, its central bank said on Wednesday.

The financial sector is sound and stable on the back of sufficient capital and liquidity buffers, and improved quality of assets, said John Rwangombwa, the governor of National Bank of Rwanda while presenting the 2023 Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement (MPFSS2023) in Rwandan capital city Kigali.

“Assets of the financial sector grew by 17.7 percent in 2022, with the banking sector continuing to dominate the financial sector with a 67 percent share, which also grew by 18.3 percent,” said Rwangombwa.

Loans are a key component of the assets of banks and microfinance institutions, accounting for 52 percent and 62 percent, respectively. In both sectors, lending continued to grow, driven by the recovery in economic activities, according to him.

“Strong and notable economic recovery registered in 2022 continued to support the performance and stability of the financial sector,” Rwangombwa said.

Rwangombwa said that merchandise exports grew by 33.2 percent in 2022 backed by improving manufacturing exports and rising international commodity prices of Rwanda’s traditional exports.

However, merchandise imports grew by 26.9 percent linked with the continuous economic recovery and higher international commodity prices.

Headline inflation averaged 13.9 percent in 2022, up from 0.8 percent in 2021 due to weak agriculture performance following adverse weather conditions and higher international commodity prices including food and energy, according to the statement.

The central bank rate has been increased from 4.5 percent to 7.0 percent from February 2022 to February 2023 to bring inflation within the medium-term target range of two to eight percent and preserve consumers’ purchasing power, said Rwangombwa.

Sustained growth momentum will be observed in 2023 consecutive to strong growth in 2022 despite global headwinds and unfavorable weather conditions that affected the performance of the agriculture sector, according to MPFSS2023. Enditem