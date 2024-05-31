Rwanda hosts conference to boost agroforestry

Leading scientists, policymakers and practitioners gathered at the National Agroforestry Conference in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Tuesday to tackle barriers hindering Rwandan farmers from adopting advanced agroforestry practices.

This initiative aims to enhance food security, biodiversity and climate resilience through integrated production and conservation.

Experts view agroforestry as a forward-thinking strategy with the potential to significantly boost crop production while promoting environmental sustainability. During the conference, Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, emphasized the critical role of agroforestry in addressing climate change challenges.

“As we face the realities of a changing climate, agroforestry emerges as a crucial ally,” Mujawamariya said. “Trees act as guardians, mitigating the impact of extreme weather events, regulating temperatures, and sequestering carbon dioxide.”

Kaori Yasuda, representing the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Rwanda, said strong collaboration between scientists and policymakers is essential for implementing research-backed agroforestry solutions that can drive sustainable agricultural transformation in Rwanda.

The conference brought together various stakeholders to advance Rwanda’s agroforestry strategic plan, aiming to promote regenerative farming practices and harmonize agricultural activities with conservation efforts.