Rwanda inaugurates memorial garden for genocide victims

Rwanda on Sunday formally inaugurated the Garden of Memory, a green space adjacent to the Nyanza Genocide Memorial in Kicukiro district in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, in commemorating victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Garden of Memory, which started construction in 2019, features components including a stone monument, a forest of memory, landscape terraces, a meditation corridor and a seasonal marshland. The Nyanza Genocide Memorial is the final resting place for genocide victims.

The Garden of Memory symbolizes life, rebirth after the genocide, and the protection offered by nature during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, said First Lady of Rwanda Jeannette Kagame while inaugurating the Garden of Memory.

She commended all the people who contributed to the design and development of the Garden of Memory.

At the launch of the garden, the First Lady was joined by government officials, genocide survivors, and scholars among others.

“The inauguration of the Garden of Memory is an act of remembrance and resilience for survivors and all Rwandans. A place of meditation open to all from today,” said Jean Damascene Bizimana, Rwandan minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, at the event.

Bizimana explained that the Garden of Memory will serve as a link between the past, present, and future.

According to him, the garden will act as a permanent place for remembering, learning, and sharing the truth and stories of survival and resilience while preserving memory and history. Enditem