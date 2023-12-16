Rwanda launches Smartphone for All Teachers initiative

The Rwandan government on Thursday launched an initiative aimed at providing all teachers in the country with smartphones as part of efforts to enhance the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in education.

The initiative, known as Smartphone for All Teachers Program spearheaded by the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and Innovation, was launched at an event in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. The first batch of 1,058 outstanding teachers received their smartphones with unlimited calls and 4G Internet for an entire year.

“In the rapidly evolving education landscape, it is imperative that we equip our teachers with the necessary tools to not only enhance their teaching capabilities but also foster an environment that nurtures the minds of our future leaders,” said Paula Ingabire, the Rwandan minister of ICT and Innovation.

“Smartphones offer teachers numerous advantages, including educational content consumption, communication and collaboration, digital and financial literacy, access to information, and adaptive teaching strategies,” she said.

Technology adoption in Rwanda’s education sector stands at 59 percent, according to the Ministry of Education.