Rwanda launches trade hub to promote trade opportunities for women-led businesses

Rwanda has launched a trading platform dubbed “SheTrades Hub” to boost competitiveness and market access of Rwanda’s women-led businesses.

The Rwandan Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC) and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs launched the trade hub on Thursday in a virtual event, in the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

“A SheTrades Hub is an opportunity for Rwandan women in businesses to improve their competitiveness and connect them to new markets both local and international,” said Beata Habyarimana, the Minister of Trade and Industry.

“Through this trading platform, we need to see made-in-Rwanda products penetrating markets both domestically and internationally. We need to see Rwandan women entrepreneurs have access to up-to-date information necessary for them to become competitive,” she added.

According to Habyarimana, SheTrades Hub will serve as a resource center for women-owned businesses as they will gain access to more than 100 relevant trade-related modules, webinars, and trainings in addition to market access and investment opportunities.

It will also provide a platform for the development of new partnerships with investors, multinational corporations, and business support organizations to foster an enabling environment for businesswomen, said Habyarimana.

“We are determined to empower women in businesses in order to accelerate economic transformation and lay out a strong foundation for sustainable future economic growth of Rwanda,” she said.

Habyarimana said that about 23 percent of all companies in Rwanda are women-owned. Among these, an estimated 98 percent of women-led businesses are small or medium-sized enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi, the Chairperson of Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs said that creating opportunities for women to trade will ensure Rwanda achieve economic development.

“As Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs we are committed to make use of the trade hub and advance the interests of our members and women entrepreneurs in Rwanda,” she said.

“We will not rest until we shine a light on the entrepreneurial and resilient spirit our women entrepreneurs possess,” added Mubiligi.

SheTrades is a global initiative of International Trade Center ( ITC) that has the goal of connecting women entrepreneurs to markets.

The SheTrades Hub Rwanda will join a network of more than ten SheTrades Hubs across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“Through the SheTrades Hub, women-owned businesses and corporations will benefit from a wide range of opportunities to expand their businesses and advance women’s economic empowerment including through networking with other businesses, learning about the export market through e-learning courses and webinars and participating in in-person workshops, trade fairs and other business events,” said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC at the launch.

Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs has been selected to host and implement the activities of the SheTrades Hub. Enditem