Rwanda, Mali sign agreements to boost cooperation

Rwanda and Mali have reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced cooperation in various fields by signing a number of agreements during a Joint Rwanda-Mali Cooperation Commission meeting in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Led by Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop, the signing ceremony on Monday marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to deepen relations between the two countries.

Under the umbrella of the 19 comprehensive agreements, both countries pledged to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as health, digitalization, security, education, tourism, agriculture, culture and environmental sustainability, among others, according to officials present at the signing ceremony.

The event was preceded by an expert meeting on Saturday to identify new areas of cooperation and review the various draft agreements.