Rwanda marks 60th anniversary of UN membership

The Rwandan government on Monday celebrated the 60th anniversary of the country’s membership in the United Nations (UN) with a commitment to continue playing its active role in addressing common global challenges.

The event in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, was marked under the theme “Partnering for a Better, Shared Future for All.”

“Rwanda will continue to play its active role in addressing our common challenges in diverse areas, including gender equality, refugees’ rights protection, climate change, and much more,” Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta said during the event.

The celebration was preceded by the planting of fruit trees in different areas of the country Saturday, an event which served as an opportunity to reflect on the success stories and lessons learned from the partnership between Rwanda and the UN.

Biruta commended the UN for its support to the country and for spearheading multilateralism efforts and global cooperation.

The world needs consistent and effective collaboration among countries, and Rwanda will always play its role, he said.

Ozonnia Matthew Ojielo, the UN resident coordinator, said the UN appreciated the government and the people of Rwanda for their support and continued commitment to working closely for the benefit of all citizens.

“We reaffirm the UN’s collective commitment and pledge cooperation and support in all forms to address shared objectives grounded on the UN Charter,” he said.

Rwanda is one of the biggest contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions with more than 5,000 military and police personnel deployed in different countries.

Rwanda is also among the African countries that achieved Millennium Development Goals and is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Rwanda has shown that a nation can act decisively, together, something we should be doing when it comes to other global issues, like our current climate and nature crisis. In the UN, we feel privileged to be a partner in that journey,” said UNDP Representative in Rwanda Maxwell Gomera.

Rwanda joined the UN in September 1962, following the adoption of a Security Council resolution in July of the same year. Enditem