Rwanda marks national harvest day with call to strengthen unity, eradicate household poverty

Rwanda on Friday celebrated the National Harvest Day commonly known as “Umuganura,” with a focus on encouraging Rwandans to make efforts to strengthen national unity, eradicate household poverty, and achieve prosperity.

The festival, which falls on the first Friday of the month of August, is a cultural event to celebrate the harvest. Rwandans from all walks of life gathered in their respective villages to share and celebrate the achievements of their harvest.

Celebrations of the harvest day at the national level were held in the Gihango sector, Rutsiro District, Western Province, and attracted hundreds of people, including residents and government officials.

Speaking at the celebrations, Ildephonse Musafiri, Rwanda’s minister of agriculture and animal resources, said the traditional event has transformed into a nationwide festival commemorating the country’s accomplishments in social and economic progress.

“The purpose of observing the National Harvest Day is for Rwandans to come together, socialize, and appreciate the achievements they have made. It also encourages them to work harder, ensuring that they can sustain and build upon their accomplishments in the years ahead,” he added.

Musafiri said this year’s event was commemorated with the theme of “Umuganura, a foundation of unity and resilience,” which is rooted in national values of patriotism, unity, honesty, and labor.

The event involved donating cows to households affected by the floods and landslides that occurred on May 3 due to heavy rainfall in the western region of the country.

Musafiri said celebrating the harvest day on a national level in Rutsiro District was a way to comfort and support the sectors affected by the disasters. He emphasized that this was just the beginning, and more residents would receive support in the future.

Speaking at the event, Francois Habitegeko, governor of Western Province, expressed joy at hosting the national harvest celebration, particularly in the wake of the disasters that affected the province.

He viewed the harvest celebration as a poignant reminder for people to come together and support each other during both bountiful harvests and times of adversity, fostering resilience and unity among all Rwandans.