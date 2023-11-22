Rwanda marks World Children’s Day with launch of parenting guides

Rwandan and UNICEF officials on Monday urged parents and childcare givers to recommit to playing their roles to ensure all Rwandan children fully enjoy their rights, during national celebrations to mark World Children’s Day.

The day was marked under the theme of “For Every Child, Every Right” in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with the attendance of children from across the country. The activities included a presentation on early learning and development standards as well as a presentation of new national parenting guides for Rwandan parents.

Valentine Uwamariya, the Rwandan minister of gender and family promotion, said the parenting guides highlight proper child upbringing behaviors among other things.

Uwamariya called for collective responsibility to secure children’s rights to health, education, nutrition and protection from violence.

“Parents and other childcare givers have a big responsibility to bring up Rwandan children. It is a responsibility that requires a careful approach as well as different up-to-date knowledge and skills,” she said during the event.

Julianna Lindsey, the UNICEF Rwanda Country representative, said the parenting guides expected to be distributed widely across the country, were “excellent resources for new parents.”

“Most importantly I hope they will be used by both mothers and fathers,” she said.

Clarisse Akanyana, a child representative, called on parents to respect their children’s rights to education by enrolling them in school. Akanyana said while children are not more knowledgeable than their parents, they need to participate in making decisions about interventions intended for children.

Assumpta Ingabire, the head of the National Child Development Agency, said parents and childcare givers should be keen to register children in the national registry in order to secure every child’s right to identity and nationality. She emphasized the importance of raising children from families to protect them from violation of their rights.