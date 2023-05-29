Rwanda president, BAL officials plant trees in eco-park to promote green growth

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame, joined officials from the Basketball Africa League (BAL) as well as government officials on Saturday to participate in a tree-planting exercise in Nyandungu Eco-Park.

This activity was part of the monthly community work known as Umuganda.

During the community work exercise, more than 300 trees were planted in Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park, which is situated between Gasabo and Kicukiro districts in the capital city of Rwanda, Kigali. The initiative is in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to restore the park and promote green growth.

Addressing the participants involved in the community work, Kagame applauded the dedicated efforts made to restore the Eco-Tourism Park and emphasized the importance of pursuing a clean and green environment as the ideal course of action.

Later in the day, Kagame and the First Lady together with BAL officials, government leaders and basketball fans and enthusiasts presided over the inauguration of Kimironko basketball court, as part of a series of events happening on the side-lines of BAL playoffs and finals in Kigali.

Located in Kimironko sector, Gasabo district, the 500-seater facility was built through a partnership between Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), local basketball governing body, BAL, Imbuto Foundation, and the Rwandan Ministry of Sports.

Speaking at the basketball court inauguration, Kagame expressed his sincere gratitude to Amadou Gallo Fall, president of BAL, and other partners.

He acknowledged BAL and National Basketball Association (NBA) presence, contributions, and their involvement in the movement to promote the progress of the African continent through basketball sporting activities.

Kagame highlighted that the inauguration of basketball facilities provides Rwandan youth with a future that would have been otherwise unattainable without these efforts. Enditem