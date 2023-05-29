Rwanda reaffirms commitment to AfCFTA

Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, minister of trade and industry, said Thursday during the celebration of Africa Day in the capital Kigali that Rwanda is steadily implementing the agreement establishing the African continental free trade area and the progress is promising.

“The journey to full implementation of AfCFTA is undoubtedly long, but nonetheless it is important that member states dedicate efforts to realize deep economic integration and the benefits of a continental market, including free movement of people, goods and services,” he said.

Noting that Rwanda is committed to implementing the AfCFTA, the minister said African countries need to seek common interests and harmonize policies in order to strengthen the continent’s position in the global economy.

He emphasized the involvement of youth and women in trade toward AfCFTA implementation, noting that they make up a large percentage of Africa’s population and their involvement would increase productivity and value.

The AfCFTA is the flagship program of Agenda 2063 of the African Union designed to boost intra-African trade in goods and services. The agreement covers 55 members with a population of 1.4 billion people with an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of more than 3.4 trillion U.S. dollars.

The Africa Day celebration in Kigali was organized by the Pan-African Movement Rwanda Chapter under the theme “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation: Achievement Made and Challenges to Overcome.”

Shakilla Umutoni, director general of Africa at Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry, said the celebration offered an opportunity for governments, academia, the private sector and civil society to reflect on the continent’s journey toward achieving an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.

The celebration of Africa Day on May 25 marked the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The OAU later transformed into the African Union in 2002. Enditem