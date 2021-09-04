Rwanda receives J&J vaccines purchased through African Union pool

Rwanda has received the first consignment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses purchased by the government through African Union pooled procurement mechanism, according to the country’s the Ministry of Health.

A total of 108,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-shot vaccine were received as part of 2,191,000 doses that the government had purchased through Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), Sabin Nsanzimana, the director general of Rwanda Biomedical Center, told journalists Thursday in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The vaccines will be administered in areas registering high new infections, he added.

Johnson & Johnson becomes the latest addition to Rwanda’s vaccine portfolio which includes China-made Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Rwanda had recorded 88,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 1, with 1,105 related deaths.

The country last month expanded mass COVID-19 vaccinations targeting adults aged 18 years and above.

More than 1.5 million people in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine while 782,834 have received both doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

The East African country aims to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by June 2022. Enditem