Rwanda records 1,829 trauma cases during genocide commemoration week

A total of 1,829 genocide-related trauma cases were recorded during the recently concluded commemoration week of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda, health authorities said.

“Of the trauma cases that were recorded during the commemoration week, 162 were young people aged between 15 and 24, who were born after the genocide,” Jean-Damascene Iyamuremye, director of Psychiatric Care Unit at the Rwanda Biomedical Center, told reporters in the capital city, Kigali, on Sunday.

The weekly total was lower than last year’s 1,923, he said, adding that trauma cases tend to rise during the commemoration week.

Iyamuremye called for new approach to tackle trauma among genocide survivors, which he said occur due to the situations they went through.’

The national mourning week ended last Thursday, but genocide commemoration activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which over 1 million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus, were killed. Enditem