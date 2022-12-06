Rwanda says export revenues grew by 37 percent in first nine months

Rwanda’s export revenues reached one billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2022, up 37.3 percent year on year, according to the Prime Minister’s report presented to the parliament on Friday.

The manufacturing industry played an important role in export growth due to strong domestic manufacturing activities, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said while presenting the report.

Despite low agricultural performance and economic shocks this year, agricultural and livestock products constituted most of the exports to the regional countries.

Ngirente said more efforts are needed to reduce the trade deficit in the country. Enditem

