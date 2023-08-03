Rwanda seeks to strengthen seed production

Stakeholders in Rwanda’s agricultural sector have rolled out a roadmap to avail adequate quality seeds in Rwanda by 2030 through public-private partnerships to improve food production.

During a two-day national seed congress that concluded Tuesday in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, policymakers and officials from the seed industry highlighted policy and technical actions that would be undertaken such as research and strengthening capacity in seed multiplication to position Rwanda as a hub of high-quality seed and a strong seed industry.

Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Ildephonse Musafiri said Rwanda produces seeds locally for key commodities such as maize, wheat and soybeans, but imports all its vegetable seeds.

Underlining the role of the private sector, the minister called for partnerships with patent-holding firms to enable the multiplication of seeds within the country.

He also urged seed industry players to invest in research to locally develop new seed varieties.

Innocent Namuhoranye, the chairperson of the National Seed Association of Rwanda, noted that seed multiplication requires specific climate conditions for successful development for which Rwanda has potential.

Telesphore Ndabamenye, director of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, stressed the importance of quality seeds of resilient varieties in transformative agri-food systems. He said aligning seed availability with farmer adoption is necessary to ensure improved agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

In many developing nations, farmers do not benefit from the advantages of using quality seeds due to a combination of factors such as inefficient seed production, distribution and quality assurance systems, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.